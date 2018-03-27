Spy expulsions a setback for Trump-Putin courtship

Donald Trump has ordered an unprecedented expulsion of Russian officials and warned the Kremlin needs to change, a setback for his courtship of Vladimir Putin, but perhaps not its end.

On the face of it, the latest iteration of Washington's endless "reset" of relations with Moscow is in serious trouble.

Having wooed Putin for the better part of two years, the 71-year-old US president on Monday expelled 60 alleged Russian spies.

True to Trump's embrace of superlatives, that was the largest single expulsion of Russians or Soviet intelligence officers on record, according to one senior official.

Trump also ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle -- within snooping distance of a US submarine base and a plant run by aircraft-maker Boeing, one of the president's favored companies.

Trump's aides, aware that Americans think he and Putin are too cozy, stressed the expulsions were the president's decision.

It was "a decision that he was involved in from the beginning and that he personally made after several meetings," said a senior administration official.

Trump "was briefed on the ongoing preparations throughout the weekend," he added.

The expulsion announcement was accompanied by an out-of-character warning that Russia has to change if Trump's stated aim of better ties are to come true.

Better relations "can only happen with a change in the Russian government's behavior," the White House said.