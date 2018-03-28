Louisiana church offers prayer drive-thru service for Good Friday
A Louisiana church is going to be doing things differently on Good Friday when its pastor and church volunteers will be offering a drive-thru prayer service.
Rev. Robert Johnson said he was outside the Louisiana Avenue United Methodist Church in Lafayette four years ago when God told him that people who don't have time for a church service still need prayer.
He spoke to church officials and after they agreed, he sprung into action. It's the third year the service will be offered and Johnson said 2017 saw over 100 people take up the offer.
He said that he has been doing interviews ahead of this Good Friday to raise awareness and is hoping to double the amount of visitors who receive prayer this year, reports Fox News.
"We come on both sides of the car and pray with everybody in the car," Johnson said in a telephone interview.
Other churches around the US have also sprung on board, with many offering the drive-thru service on Ash Wednesday, reports the L.A Times.
They advertise the service on their Facebook pages and give prayer seekers directions on how to get to church.
Need Prayer or know of someone who does? The Prayer Ministry of First United Methodist Church is hosting a Prayer...Posted by First United Methodist Church Minden on Tuesday, 27 March 2018