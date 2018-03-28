Louisiana church offers prayer drive-thru service for Good Friday

A Louisiana church is going to be doing things differently on Good Friday when its pastor and church volunteers will be offering a drive-thru prayer service.

Rev. Robert Johnson said he was outside the Louisiana Avenue United Methodist Church in Lafayette four years ago when God told him that people who don't have time for a church service still need prayer.

He spoke to church officials and after they agreed, he sprung into action. It's the third year the service will be offered and Johnson said 2017 saw over 100 people take up the offer.