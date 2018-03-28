Putin blames 'criminal negligence' for fire that killed 41 children

Putin visited a makeshift memorial of stuffed toys, flowers and balloons near the gutted mall's facade on Tuesday, telling officials he felt "like wailing" over the number of victims.

"What is happening here? These are not armed hostilities. This is not an unexpected release of methane in a mine. People, children came to relax," Putin said after laying flowers at the memorial.

"We are talking about demographics but are losing so many people. Because of what? Because of some criminal negligence, slovenliness," Putin said.

"The first feelings when they speak about the number of victims and the number of dead children... one feels like wailing -- not crying," he said.

'Tell my mom I loved her'

Russian newspapers ran heart-wrenching accounts of children's last minutes as they called their parents and relatives after being separated by the quick-spreading fire.

"Tell my mom that I loved her," one woman quoted her niece as saying in comments in the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

Igor Vostrikov -- who lost his wife, sister and three children aged 2, 5 and 7 years -- said his family had perished in one of the cinemas where the doors were locked from the outside.

"No one had come to the rescue. They could have been saved," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

The head of Russia's Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, said ticket collectors and other staff fled the scene, leaving the moviegoers locked inside.

"Those workers who were supposed to be in charge of safety, organising evacuation, they were the first to flee," he told Putin.