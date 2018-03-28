World

Whistleblower says Canadian company worked on software to find Republican voters

28 March 2018 - 06:00 By Reuters
Christopher Wylie, a whistleblower who formerly worked with Cambridge Analytica, speaks next to Shahmir Sanni (not in picture), a former volunteer at Vote Leave group, at the Frontline Club in London, Britain, March 26, 2018.
Christopher Wylie, a whistleblower who formerly worked with Cambridge Analytica, speaks next to Shahmir Sanni (not in picture), a former volunteer at Vote Leave group, at the Frontline Club in London, Britain, March 26, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A Cambridge Analytica whistleblower said on Tuesday that Canadian company AggregateIQ worked on software called Ripon which was used to identify Republican voters ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

AggregateIQ did not immediately respond to request for comment on the remarks by Christopher Wylie, a whistleblower formerly of British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Wylie has previously disclosed how users’ data from Facebook was used by Cambridge Analytica to help elect U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ripon, the town in which the Republican Party was founded in 1854, was the name given to a tool that let a campaign manage its voter database, target specific voters, conduct canvassing, manage fundraising and carry out surveys.

“There’s now tangible proof in the public domain that AIQ actually built Ripon, which is the software that utilised the algorithms from the Facebook data,” Wylie told the British Parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

AggregateIQ told Reuters on March 24 that it had never been and is not a part of Cambridge Analytica nor ever entered into a contract with Cambridge Analytica.

It said it works in full compliance within all legal and regulatory requirements and had never knowingly been involved in any illegal activity.

Cambridge Analytica said on Tuesday that it had not shared any of the Facebook profile data procured by a Cambridge academic with AggregateIQ. It said it had not had any communication with AggregateIQ since December 2015.

READ MORE

Americans less likely to trust Facebook than rivals on personal data

Opinion polls published on Sunday in the United States and Germany cast doubt over the level of trust people have in Facebook over privacy, as the ...
News
1 day ago

#DeleteFacebook: Data breach has users fuming

The #DeleteFacebook trend has gained traction after a major data breach on the social media site.
News
6 days ago

Facebook blasted over data breaches, The Zuck admits they made mistakes

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has broken his silence after mounting pressure regarding a massive data breach involving 50 million Facebook users and ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Solar seeks its place under Spanish sun News
  2. No escape for Mozambique as debt troubles mount News
  3. BREAKING: K-word rant lands Vicki Momberg in jail South Africa
  4. South African freelancer disappears in Rwanda Africa
  5. UJ team discovers silver lining in the dark clouds of cancer South Africa

Latest Videos

Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
Heavy flooding hits Centurion
X