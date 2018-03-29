Democrats setting aside differences as US elections approach

They're Democrats who oppose abortion, defend gun rights and work with President Donald Trump. And, no, they are not hell-bent on wrecking their party.

Intent on retaking Congress from the Republicans in midterm elections in November, different factions of the Democratic Party from moderates to far left are setting aside their differences for now and staying together.

Despite the vigorous primary fights already under way, the end justifies the means.

"The Democratic Party elites, they just want to get the majority. They don't care what kind of candidate they get it with," said Robert Boatright, associate professor of political science at Clark University.

So one sees things like this: Democratic Party leaders welcoming the recent special-election win of one Conor Lamb in Pennsylvania. Lamb favors gun rights, opposes abortion and wants to get rid of the long-time leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

From Texas to Massachusetts, Democrats have pledged to prevent Pelosi from becoming speaker of the House if in fact the Democrats take the chamber in November.