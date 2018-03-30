KPMG hit by Hong Kong High Court in $400m China Medical fraud

Global accounting firm KPMG has suffered a major setback in its battle against liquidators of former US-listed healthcare firm China Medical Technologies Inc, whose executives have been charged in the US with defrauding investors out of over $400 million.

The China Medical case is the most high-profile and closely watched contest in years over the production of Chinese audit work papers, an issue that has put Hong Kong and US regulators at loggerheads with China - and at one point threatened to leave US.-listed Chinese firms unaudited and in danger of delisting.

In a previously unreported ruling made last week, Hong Kong's High Court rejected a KPMG procedural request that would limit the time in which China Medical liquidators can pursue claims against KPMG for losses and damages for its audits of the now-defunct company.

The ruling also paves the way for proceedings on a contempt summons brought against 91 KPMG partners and former partners issued in November for refusal to comply with a High Court order to produce China Medical's audit work papers.