Ten-year-old killed in Gaza border protest: ministry

A 16-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces on Friday, the health ministry in the Gaza Strip said, as bloody clashes on the border with Israel escalated.

Ahmed Ouda was shot in a clash north of Gaza City, the ministry said, as thousands of people took part in major protests all along the border.

Three other protesters were shot dead, while a farmer died when he was hit by a tank shell, Palestinian officials said.

Tension was high along the frontier because the protest coincided with the start of the Jewish Passover and the Christian celebrations of Good Friday, when Israel security forces are customarily on a state of high alert.

The focal point of concern was a tent protest attended by tens of thousands of Gazans, including families with children, who gathered at several locations a few hundred metres (yards) from the border fence east of Gaza City.