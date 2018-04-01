Russian governor resigns over deadly mall fire

The governor of Russia's Kemerovo region resigned on Sunday over a mall fire that killed more than 60 people after a litany of violations in safety procedures left shoppers and children trapped inside the building.

Aman Tuleyev said in a video posted on the regional administration's website that resigning was the only course of action possible.

"With such a heavy burden, it's impossible to work as the governor," he said. "It's morally impossible."

Last Sunday's fire, one of the deadliest in Russia since the break-up of the Soviet Union, swept through a cinema complex and children's play area on the upper floors of the Winter Cherry shopping centre in the regional capital.