Elephant killed in Spanish circus truck crash

03 April 2018 - 18:49 By Isla Binnie
An injured elephant is being lifted and loaded into a truck after a circus truck crashed on a highway near Pozo Canada in the central region of Castilla-La Mancha on April 2, 2018.
Image: Direccion General de Trafico via AFP

One elephant died and two others were injured when a circus truck carrying five of the animals crashed in southeastern Spain on Monday, authorities said.

Video footage showed emergency services using a crane to winch one of the animals from the road in Pozo Canada, in the province of Albacete, as others wandered loose.

Civil Guard police tweeted a photo of a uniformed official standing in front of two of the roving animals, and wrote: “Our Albacete traffic comrades today, attending to some elephants who were victims of an accident in Pozo Canada (unfortunately one of the pachyderms died).”

The head of the government’s traffic department, Gregorio Serrano, said on Twitter that early indications suggested the truck had overturned as it tried to overtake another vehicle. -Reuters

