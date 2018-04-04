World

Dog kills mother and son in Germany

04 April 2018 - 11:17 By afp
Staffordshire terrier
Staffordshire terrier
Image: 123rf.com/Hugo Felix

A 52-year-old woman and her 27-year-old son have been found dead at their home in northern Germany after apparently being mauled by their Staffordshire terrier, police said Wednesday.

Man seriously injured after attack by his own dog

A Durban man was seriously injured when he was attacked by his pet Pit Bull Terrier at his Moss Road home in the Bluff on Friday. Rescue Care ...
News
10 months ago

The pair were discovered at their flat in Hanover on Tuesday evening, after a relative saw the bloodied body of one of the victims through a window and rang the emergency services.

Firefighters were called in to capture the dog who was still inside the residence, Hanover police said in a statement.

"Initial examinations by a coroner suggest the 52-year-old woman and her 27-year-old son were killed by the dog," it read.

Police investigations into the incident are continuing, the statement added.

Most read

  1. Two dozen Indonesians die after drinking bootleg alcohol World
  2. Homeless in Tshwane protected from further ‘clean-up’ operations South Africa
  3. Easter rains fill up dams‚ except in the Cape South Africa
  4. Beach bungalow snapped up for R20 million South Africa
  5. Cameroon security forces free 18 hostages in anglophone region Africa

Latest Videos

Theewaterskloof dam almost completely dry: Drone footage compares 2018 dam ...
Woman wounds three at YouTube HQ in California, kills herself
X