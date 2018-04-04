Israel arrests 10 Gazans accused of planning naval attack

Israeli authorities said Wednesday they have arrested 10 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip accused of planning a missile attack and hostage taking against a navy ship.

The announcement of the March 12 arrests comes ahead of expected new mass protests along the Gaza Strip's border with Israel on Friday.

Authorities did not immediately respond to a question on why the announcement was delayed for more than three weeks, though Israel often keeps such arrests under a gag order while it investigates.

A protest by tens of thousands last Friday led to clashes in which Israeli forces killed 17 Palestinians and injured more than 1,400 others, the bloodiest day since a 2014 war. There were no casualties among Israelis.

Israel's Shin Bet domestic security service announced the arrests in a statement, saying the 10 Palestinians from the city of Rafah in southern Gaza were on a boat outside a designated fishing zone off the blockaded enclave.

It alleged one of those arrested, fisherman Amin Juma, 24, has been involved in "terrorist activities" for militant group Islamic Jihad.