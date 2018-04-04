Less is more: Training in their underwear

"I'll do it with you!" I said, jumping up and down on the spot. "I will pass on what I was lucky enough to learn!" So that was that. Except it wasn't. Jada's hectic modelling schedule (she has worked with brands including L'Oréal, Asos and Nike) meant she was often out of the country, so we only began training together properly in February.

As we ran longer and longer distances, we got to know one another better. There is something very bonding about being forced out of your comfort zone with someone. Jada, I learnt, grew up in London and had started studying psychology after her father died of cancer.

She was using her platform as a plus-size model to do some work in mental health, so it made sense that we ran for Heads Together, the charity I had run with in 2017 that was set up by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

We were keen to show curvier girls the benefits of exercise on body confidence - to prove that you didn't have to look like a gym bunny or a professional athlete to run. It was out on a 10-miler that we came up with the idea: what if we ran the marathon in our underwear? To show people that curvy girls could do it - even those classed as clinically "obese" or overweight? And to show, as plainly as possible, that exercise is for everyone, and all bodies look different.