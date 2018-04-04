'Not in a trade war with China' says Trump

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States is not in a trade war with China, as both sides shake global markets with tit-for-tat actions.

"We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S.," Trump said in a morning tweet.

"Now we have a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion. We cannot let this continue!"