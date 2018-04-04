World

'Not in a trade war with China' says Trump

04 April 2018 - 14:25 By afp
US President Donald Trump answers questions from the media as he departs the White House.
US President Donald Trump answers questions from the media as he departs the White House.
Image: Olivier Douliery / AFP

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States is not in a trade war with China, as both sides shake global markets with tit-for-tat actions.

"We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S.," Trump said in a morning tweet.

"Now we have a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion. We cannot let this continue!"

Trump's steel tariff 'not a car smash for SA'

Chance for exemption for 'friendly' exporter countries welcomed
Business
24 days ago

No trade war yet with US due to planned tariffs, German minister says

German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Thursday a trade war had not yet erupted due to U.S. President Donald Trump's planned steel and ...
News
27 days ago

The comments come after China unveiled plans to slap major US exports worth $50 billion - including soybeans, cars and small airplanes - with retaliatory tariffs.

The Chinese action was, in turn, in response to the Trump administration's own $50-billion list of Chinese products that face US tariffs over Beijing's alleged theft of intellectual property and technology.

The last month has seen the mercurial Republican leader rattle markets in announcing punishing new tariffs on exports from major trading partners, against warnings from industry groups and members of his own party.

Most read

  1. SACP will not support Zuma outside High Court on Friday: Nzimande South Africa
  2. It's not cricket! Armed gang raids Newlands stadium South Africa
  3. NGO threatens Shell with lawsuit over climate 'destruction' World
  4. Putin urges 'common sense' to prevail in row over poisoned spy World
  5. Trump agrees to keep US troops in Syria a "little longer" but wants out World

Latest Videos

Theewaterskloof dam almost completely dry: Drone footage compares 2018 dam ...
Woman wounds three at YouTube HQ in California, kills herself
X