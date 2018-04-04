World

Trump agrees to keep US troops in Syria a "little longer" but wants out

04 April 2018 - 16:02 By Steve Holland
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
Image: REUTERS

President Donald Trump agreed in a National Security Council meeting on Tuesday to keep U.S. troops in Syria a little longer but wants them out relatively soon, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

Trump did not approve a specific withdrawal timetable, the official said. He wants to ensure Islamic State militants are defeated but wants other countries in the region and the United Nations to step up and help provide stability in Syria, the official said.

UN concerned for safety of thousands fleeing Syria's Ghouta

The United Nations said Tuesday it was "deeply concerned" over the safety of tens of thousands of civilians fleeing Syria's Eastern Ghouta as well as ...
News
14 days ago

"We’re not going to immediately withdraw but neither is the president willing to back a long-term commitment," the official said.

- Reuters

Most read

  1. SACP will not support Zuma outside High Court on Friday: Nzimande South Africa
  2. It's not cricket! Armed gang raids Newlands stadium South Africa
  3. NGO threatens Shell with lawsuit over climate 'destruction' World
  4. Putin urges 'common sense' to prevail in row over poisoned spy World
  5. Trump agrees to keep US troops in Syria a "little longer" but wants out World

Latest Videos

Theewaterskloof dam almost completely dry: Drone footage compares 2018 dam ...
Woman wounds three at YouTube HQ in California, kills herself
X