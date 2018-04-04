Two dozen Indonesians die after drinking bootleg alcohol

Two dozen Indonesians have died after drinking bootleg alcohol, police said on Wednesday, marking the latest in a string of deaths linked to homemade liquor sold in the Muslim-majority country.

A shop owner in Jakarta was arrested on Tuesday for selling the illegal booze at his herbal drink stall, authorities said, with 16 deaths reported since Monday around the sprawling capital and the remaining eight fatalities were in Papua.

Several others are in critical condition in hospital.

"(The drinks seller) confessed that he mixed pure alcohol with Coca-Cola and an energy drink. He thought it would be safe, but apparently it killed people," South Jakarta police chief Indra Ja'far told AFP.