Women ran things in ancient Peru, a new study argues

Women in ancient Peru, far from being marginalized and invisible, were political and economic decision-makers, according to a new study that challenges many traditional takes on the country's history.

Historian Maritza Villavicencio sets out the findings that run counter to previous hypotheses that high-ranking pre-Columbian women in Peru were mere "priestesses" in "Mujer, poder y alimentacion en el antiguo Peru" ("Woman, power and food in ancient Peru").

Instead, she asserts, they were monarchs.

The book, published by San Martin de Porres University, is the result of the 10 years of research.

"Women were invisible in history, and what my book does is propose restoring the memory of the real life of these women. That's why this more than just a claim," Villavicencio said.

In the book Villavicencio argues that women exercised political power in their communities in different areas of pre-Hispanic Peru.

"Women were categorized as priestesses to lower their status -- not as a person who had power to participate in their people's political, economic and social activities, able to decide and make alliances with make rulers," she said.

"There is a discriminatory interpretation by researchers regarding women in ancient Peru" which "obscures the power of these women," she says.

Shattering 'male-centric' history

The first mummy of a high-status woman was discovered in northern Peru in 1992, in an archeological site in San Jose del Moro, home to the people of the Late Sican period who lived there between the 12th and 14th centuries.

The figure had long been considered a high priestess, though she was buried wearing the clothes of a ruler, along with the remains of eight elite women and a headdress. From 2013, she started being called the Senora (Lady) of Chornancap, the historian said.

In 1987, archaeologists discovered what came to be known as the Lord of Sipan, near the modern day city of Trujillo.

"Nobody called him a 'priest.' Everybody called him a great lord, the Moche monarch, and a museum was built for him," Villavicencio said.

Another find, of the Lady of Cao, who governed in the 4th century during the Moche culture, was also originally labelled a priestess, despite being buried with a scepter similar to that found at the Lord of Sipan's tomb.