Daughter of ex-spy poisoned in UK says she and her father are recovering - Russian state TV

05 April 2018 - 14:19 By Andrey Ostroukh
Police set up a forensics tent at the grave site visited by poisoned Russian double agent Sergei Skripal. The ashes of his wife and son are buried at the site. Picture: GettyImages
Police set up a forensics tent at the grave site visited by poisoned Russian double agent Sergei Skripal. The ashes of his wife and son are buried at the site.
Image: Getty Images

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Britain along with her father Sergei, has phoned her cousin in Russia and said they are both recovering and that she expects to leave hospital soon, Russian state TV and the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

State TV announced on Wednesday evening that the conversation had taken place, saying it had been passed a recording of it by Yulia's cousin, Viktoria Skripal, and could not vouch for its authenticity.

Britain blames Russia for the nerve agent poisoning, something Moscow denies.

The attack left the Skripals in a critical condition, but on March 29 the hospital where they are being treated said Yulia was getting better, while the BBC, citing sources, said she was "conscious and talking."

Everything is fine, everything is fixable, everyone is getting better, everyone is alive.

State TV and Interfax said Yulia Skripal had allegedly phoned Viktoria Skripal on Wednesday evening and said:

"Everything is fine, everything is fixable, everyone is getting better, everyone is alive."

When asked about her father's health, Yulia was cited as saying: "Everything is fine, he is resting right now, sleeping. Everyone's health is fine, nobody has any problems that can't be put right. I will soon be discharging myself (from hospital)."

Viktoria Skripal, Yulia's cousin and Sergei's niece, has said she plans to travel to England and try to bring Yulia back to Russia. - Reuters

