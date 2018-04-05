Fears of fresh violence ahead of new Gaza protest

Last Friday's protest near the Gaza border was attended by tens of thousands of Palestinians.

A smaller number strayed from the main protest and approached the heavily fortified fence on the border with Israel.

Israel says troops opened fire only when necessary against those throwing stones and firebombs or rolling tyres at soldiers.

It said there were attempts to damage the fence and infiltrate Israel, while alleging there was also an attempted gun attack against soldiers along the border.

It accuses Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the Gaza Strip and with whom it has fought three wars since 2008, of using the protests as cover to carry out violence.

But questions have mounted over Israel's use of live fire, with Palestinians saying protesters were fired on while posing no threat to soldiers.

Rights groups have criticised the army's actions, while the European Union and UN chief Antonio Guterres have called for an independent investigation.

Human Rights Watch called the deaths "calculated" and illegal.

On Thursday, an Israeli rights group launched a prominent campaign calling on soldiers to refuse to fire on unarmed Palestinians.

The campaign led Israel's public security minister to suggest the rights group, B'Tselem, should be investigated for calling for sedition.

Hamas has meanwhile offered compensation of $3,000 to the families of protesters killed and $500 for those seriously injured.

The protests calling for Palestinian refugees to be able to return to their former lands in what is now Israel are supposed to last six weeks, coinciding with the expected opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem in mid-May.

The US embassy move has led to deep anger among Palestinians, who see the annexed eastern sector of Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Asaad abu Sharkh, a spokesman and member of the organising committee of the protests dubbed the Great March of Return, said better attempts will be made on Friday to keep Gazans from approaching the fence.

"I think this was a mistake, a mistake of organisation from us because we shouldn't have let people (go to the border)," he said.

"But at the same time we were not expecting the Israelis to shoot to kill."

He added that "I don't think there is going to be another massacre."

Israel says more than half of the dead were members of militant groups, including the armed wing of Hamas.

Hamas's armed wing has claimed only five of them, saying they were participating "in popular events side-by-side with their people".

Militant group Islamic Jihad has claimed at least one of the dead as a member, but said he was not carrying a weapon when he was shot.