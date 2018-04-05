Finland’s first transgender man gives birth

A Finnish woman who underwent hormonal therapy has become the nation’s first transgender man to give birth, local media said Wednesday, triggering controversy as laws require infertility to change gender.

“The baby weighed nearly four kilogrammes and was 53 centimetres in length (at birth),” the transgender man, whose name was not revealed to protect the family’s privacy, told Finnish news outlet Lannen Media a fortnight after the birth.

The man, who is in his 30s, legally changed his gender from a woman in 2015 after years of testosterone therapy.

But he decided to cancel sex change surgery, to complete his male physical transition, before trying to get pregnant with his husband.