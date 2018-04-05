Not all killer kids are evil

Children who murder family members are often not psychopaths, repeat offenders or even naughty at school.

“The movies create this story that everyone has to be a psychopath. Everyone has to be these evil children born this way,” Dr Melanie Moen from the Faculty of Education at the University of Pretoria (UP) said.

Moen and criminologist Professor Christiaan Bezuidenhout from UP published some of the first research in South Africa on children who kill family members, in December in the Tydskrif vir Geesteswetenskappe (Journal for Humanities).

They reviewed the background of these children, their crimes, psychiatric assessments and media reports to find common threads.