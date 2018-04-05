Police kill unarmed man in New York, mistaking pipe for gun

New York police shot dead an African American man in Brooklyn on Wednesday after mistaking a piece of pipe he was holding for a gun.

The shooting -- which followed a similar incident that sparked protests in Sacramento and which came on the 50th anniversary of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr's assassination -- is the latest in a string of killings by police that have sparked a nationwide debate on violence by law enforcement.

The shooting occurred shortly before 5:00 pm (2100 GMT) in Crown Heights, a predominantly black neighborhood in the heart of Brooklyn.

Officers responded after receiving three 911 emergency calls saying a man was pointing an "object that appears to be a gun" at people on the street, said Terence Monahan, Chief of Department for the New York police.

When police approached, the man "took a two-handed shooting stance and pointed an object at the approaching officers," Monahan said.