Clashes erupt as protests begin along Gaza border

Clashes erupted as protesters gathered along the Gaza border on Friday, a week after similar demonstrations led to violence in which Israeli force killed 19 Palestinians, the bloodiest day since a 2014 war.

Palestinians burned tyres and threw stones at Israeli soldiers over the border fence, who responded with tear gas and live fire, AFP journalists said.

One person appeared to have been shot east of Gaza City, an AFP photographer at the scene said, but his condition was not immediately clear.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in locations near the border east of Khan Yunis, in the south of the blockaded Palestinian enclave, and east of Gaza City.

The numbers were so far lower than last week, but more were expected in the afternoon after the main weekly Muslim prayers.