World

Facebook secretly deleted messages Mark Zuckerberg sent on Messenger

Messages have vanished from recipient’s inboxes

06 April 2018 - 18:20 By Timeslive
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Image: Getty Images

Facebook has admitted the company has been secretly deleting messages sent on Messenger by founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, according to The Verge. “After Sony Pictures’ emails were hacked in 2014 we made a number of changes to protect our executives’ communications,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

“These included limiting the retention period for Mark’s messages in Messenger. We did so in full compliance with our legal obligations to preserve messages.”

Three sources confirmed with TechCrunch that old Facebook messages they received from Zuckerberg had disappeared from their Facebook inboxes, while their own replies to him remained.

Facebook has never publicly disclosed the removal of these messages until now, and simply quietly deleted them from recipient’s Messenger inboxes. Regular Facebook users aren’t able to delete their own messages from other people’s Messenger inbox, and a special process was applied to Facebook executives.

READ MORE:

Facebook scans the photos and links of your private Messenger texts

Facebook scans the links and images that people send each other on Facebook Messenger, and reads chats when they’re flagged to moderators, making ...
Business
1 day ago

Kremlin calls Facebook's removal of Russian media accounts censorship

The Kremlin said Facebook's removal of accounts controlled by various Russian media was a hostile move that smacked of censorship.
News
1 day ago

Data on 'up to 87 million' Facebook users shared with UK firm

Facebook said on Wednesday that the personal information of up to 87 million users may have been improperly shared with political consultancy ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. DionWired removes misleading ad after Advertising Standards Authority ruling Consumer Live
  2. Facebook secretly deleted messages Mark Zuckerberg sent on Messenger World
  3. ASA not mandated to comment on ‘complementary medicine’: Herbex Consumer Live
  4. Teen is stabbed to death by best friend over a knife they found South Africa
  5. Former postman found with 400kg of undelivered mail in Italy World

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
How it unfolded: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data saga
X