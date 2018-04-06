Facebook secretly deleted messages Mark Zuckerberg sent on Messenger

Facebook has admitted the company has been secretly deleting messages sent on Messenger by founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, according to The Verge. “After Sony Pictures’ emails were hacked in 2014 we made a number of changes to protect our executives’ communications,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

“These included limiting the retention period for Mark’s messages in Messenger. We did so in full compliance with our legal obligations to preserve messages.”

Three sources confirmed with TechCrunch that old Facebook messages they received from Zuckerberg had disappeared from their Facebook inboxes, while their own replies to him remained.

Facebook has never publicly disclosed the removal of these messages until now, and simply quietly deleted them from recipient’s Messenger inboxes. Regular Facebook users aren’t able to delete their own messages from other people’s Messenger inbox, and a special process was applied to Facebook executives.