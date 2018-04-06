World

Former postman found with 400kg of undelivered mail in Italy

Man who quit his job in Turin in 2017 says he didn’t deliver any mail for three years because his salary was too low

06 April 2018 - 17:34 By Timeslive
A Poste Italiane mailbox in central Rome, Italy in this October 9, 2015 file photo.
Image: REUTERS / Alessandro Bianchi / Files

A former Italian postman is facing charges after police found 400kg of undelivered mail stashed in his home in the northern city of Turin, The Guardian reported.

According to Business Insider, the 33-year-old, was stopped by police during a routine road check. The police became suspicious when they discovered 70 letters in the back seat of his car. The police then went to his home, where they found 40 boxes of undelivered mail. 

The man said he did not deliver any mail for three years because his salary was too low. 

 The postal service in the city pledged to deliver the mail, even though the correspondence was up to six years late.

