World

Pet owners warned over rise of 'zombie' raccoons

The 'undead' animals have been standing on their hind legs, baring their teeth and then falling over backwards

06 April 2018 - 07:00 By TimesLIVE
Raccoons are usually nocturnal but have been seen acting strangely during the day.
Raccoons are usually nocturnal but have been seen acting strangely during the day.
Image: 123RF/Claudia Otte

Dozens of calls have been made to police in Ohio in the United States after residents reported an invasion of "zombie" raccoons.

According to WKBN, Youngstown police have responded to over a dozen reports of the animals acting strangely in the daytime.

The usually nocturnal creatures have been seen standing on their hind legs, baring their teeth and then falling over backwards.

Police received calls about 14 raccoons over the past three weeks, with some of the residents making the zombie comparison. The animals were euthanised.

Local officials say the animals were likely suffering from distemper - a viral disease that causes coughing, tremors, seizures and leads raccoons to lose their fear of humans.

A video below shows a raccoon (not from Youngstown) behaving strangely:

READ MORE:

Nuts advice about heart health that may be worth listening to

A new large-scale study suggests that getting protein intake from nuts and seeds rather than animal sources could be beneficial for heart health.
Lifestyle
20 hours ago

Bowhead whales not only singers, but avid composers too

How do bowhead whales in the unbroken darkness of the Arctic's polar winter keep busy during breeding season?
News
1 day ago

Britain to ban ivory items regardless of their age

Britain will ban the sale of ivory items regardless of their age in an effort to restrict the illegal ivory trade, tackle poaching and help protect ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Busloads of Zuma faithful converge on Durban South Africa
  2. I'll support Zuma no matter what‚ says Carl Niehaus outside court South Africa
  3. Job bonanza for 1‚400 contract workers at City of Johannesburg South Africa
  4. Family of four die in overnight fire at Alex South Africa
  5. Pastor prayed for forgiveness every time he raped a young girl South Africa

Latest Videos

How it unfolded: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data saga
Violent crime on Table Mountain: Is Cape Town’s iconic national park under ...
X