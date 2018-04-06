Pet owners warned over rise of 'zombie' raccoons

Dozens of calls have been made to police in Ohio in the United States after residents reported an invasion of "zombie" raccoons.

According to WKBN, Youngstown police have responded to over a dozen reports of the animals acting strangely in the daytime.

The usually nocturnal creatures have been seen standing on their hind legs, baring their teeth and then falling over backwards.

Police received calls about 14 raccoons over the past three weeks, with some of the residents making the zombie comparison. The animals were euthanised.

Local officials say the animals were likely suffering from distemper - a viral disease that causes coughing, tremors, seizures and leads raccoons to lose their fear of humans.

A video below shows a raccoon (not from Youngstown) behaving strangely: