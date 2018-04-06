World

Puigdemont urges Madrid to 'start dialogue' in Catalonia row

06 April 2018 - 14:27 By afp
Sacked Catalan President Carles Puigdemont makes a statement the day after the Catalan regional parliament declared independence from Spain in Girona, Spain, October 28, 2017.
Image: Catalan Government/Handout

Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont on Friday urged Madrid to immediately begin talks on a political solution to end the row over the region's failed breakaway bid, as he left a German jail on bail.

"We have demanded dialogue for several years and we have only received violence and repression," Puigdemont told reporters. "There is no excuse for the Spanish authorities to start a political dialogue with the Catalan political leaders."

He also called for "the immediate release of all of my (Catalan) colleagues".

