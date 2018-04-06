Puigdemont urges Madrid to 'start dialogue' in Catalonia row

Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont on Friday urged Madrid to immediately begin talks on a political solution to end the row over the region's failed breakaway bid, as he left a German jail on bail.

"We have demanded dialogue for several years and we have only received violence and repression," Puigdemont told reporters. "There is no excuse for the Spanish authorities to start a political dialogue with the Catalan political leaders."

He also called for "the immediate release of all of my (Catalan) colleagues".