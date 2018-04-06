World

‘Sadistic’ teenager arrested for biting off chicken’s head at school

06 April 2018 - 12:17 By TimesLIVE
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

A 17-year-old high school student is facing animal cruelty charges after he allegedly bit the head off a live chicken in what one police official described as a “pretty sadistic” act.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office,  David Andrew Jimenez, a student at University High School in Orange City, Florida, was identified as the culprit after he bragged about the incident.

The chicken coop at the school was there for a 'Farm to Table' event held earlier that day.

"Upon arriving on campus on Monday, a teacher discovered the headless body of a chicken in the parking lot. The chicken’s head was later discovered inside the chicken coop, and eggs had been thrown in the gym and against the gym doors," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook.

“For basically no other reason, [he] bit the chicken’s head off and kept the head in the mouth, and then wanted to see how the chicken died, I mean it’s pretty sadistic if you think of it,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told FOX35 Orlando.

He has been charged with felony animal cruelty and trespassing on school property.

