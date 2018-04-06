South Korea's former president sentenced to 24 years for corruption

South Korea's presidential palace was Park Geun-hye's home for more than two decades -- once when her father was president and later when she herself led the country.

Now, humiliated and vilified, she faces spending the next 24 years of her life in prison after being convicted of corruption -- a spectacular fall from grace unimaginable six years ago when she became South Korea's first female president amid great fanfare.

Park, 66, grew up in the spotlight at the Blue House, the presidential compound just north of one of Seoul's royal palaces, and enjoyed a pampered life as the eldest child of strongman Park Chung-hee.

Her father, despite widespread rights abuses and a brutal crackdown on dissent, remains a respected figure for many South Koreans for overseeing the country's dramatic economic rise during his 1961-79 rule.