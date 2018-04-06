WATCH | Conor McGregor charged with assault after New York rampage

Conor McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief following a rampage at a UFC press event in Brooklyn on Thursday, the New York Police Department has said.

The 29-year-old, who became the first UFC fighter to hold two world titles simultaneously when he beat Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight belt in Manhattan in 2016, turned himself in to police on Thursday evening after the violent incident.

"He's been charged with assault, three counts of assault, and one count of criminal mischief," Thomas Antonetti of the NYPD told Reuters.

"He's still in custody, still at the police precinct until he's removed to court this morning."