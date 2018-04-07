World

Man beats baby rabbits so brutally that their intestines fall out

07 April 2018 - 08:00 By Timeslive
Two rabbits bunny in a garden.
Two rabbits bunny in a garden.
Image: 123RF/Somsak Sudthangtum

A neighbour heard the defenseless squealing of the animals, before Stephen Emsley was seen slapping one rabbit 16 times, slamming the heads of two pets into each other and forcibly plucking the hairs from a guinea pig. 

The witness told Metro News that she reported Emsley to the RSPCA, and officers visited him where they found two dead baby rabbits in the bin, with their intestines exposed. 

A post mortem examination found that they had suffered multiple injuries including fractured ribs, dislocated neck, ruptured abdomen and jaw, and a fractured skull. Emsley was convicted of five charges of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and two charges of failing to ensure that the needs of an animal were met.

The 48-year-old was given the responsibility of caring for 13 rabbits and four guinea pigs after his partner left him.

