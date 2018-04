Several killed as vehicle drives into crowd in Germany

Several people were killed and injured Saturday when a vehicle ploughed into pedestrians in the German city of Muenster before the driver killed himself, police and local media said.

A police spokeswoman in the western city said that the driver of the vehicle "shot himself" after driving into a crowd of people and leaving about 30 bystanders with injuries.

"There are deaths and injured. Please avoid the area, we are on scene," the regional police service said on Twitter.

Police also urged people to refrain from spreading "speculation" about the incident.

According to the online edition of the Spiegel magazine, German authorities were "assuming" the incident was an attack, though there was no immediate official confirmation of a motive.

Images broadcast by German television showed several police and firefighting vehicles clustered around a street in the centre of the picturesque medieval city of 300,000 people.