World

Polling stations open for key Hungary vote

08 April 2018 - 08:49 By afp.com
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his speech during the last campaign event of his Fidesz party in Szekesfehervar, Hungary on April 6, 2018. Hungarians vote in elections on April 8, 2108 that polls suggest will give Prime Minister Viktor Orban athird consecutive term.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his speech during the last campaign event of his Fidesz party in Szekesfehervar, Hungary on April 6, 2018. Hungarians vote in elections on April 8, 2108 that polls suggest will give Prime Minister Viktor Orban athird consecutive term.
Image: FERENC ISZA / AFP

Polls have opened in Hungary for parliamentary elections that will decide whether nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban wins an expected third consecutive term.

Polling stations opened around 6:00 am local time (0400 GMT) and will stay open until 7:00 pm local time, according to an AFP journalist.

Around 7.9 million Hungarians are eligible to vote.

Preliminary results are expected an hour or two after polls close, and analysts say more general trends will emerge only slowly over the course of Sunday evening.

Polls have consistently put Orban's right-wing Fidesz party at least 20 points ahead of its nearest challenger Jobbik, a far-right party that has been moving towards the centre. Jobbik in turn has been a few points ahead of the centre-left Socialists.

Fidesz is widely tipped to win a third term, but turnout figures will be closely watched for any clues of a possible upset.

At the last election in 2014, almost 62 percent of eligible voters took part.

Experts say that if the turnout were to increase by even just a few percentage points, it could jeopardise Fidesz's prospects for a solid majority, as opposition voters have previously been thought less likely to turn out than Fidesz's more motivated voters.

The poll will be keenly watched for its possible wider ramifications in Europe.

Orban has clashed with EU institutions over his moves to clamp down on civil society and his fiery anti-immigration rhetoric, but he has drawn plaudits from other nationalist politicians and those on the far-right who look to him as an inspiration.

Most read

  1. Trump Tower fire kills one, injures four World
  2. Polling stations open for key Hungary vote World
  3. Police probe background of Germany van attacker World
  4. Brazil's Lula serves first day of 12-year prison sentence World
  5. Finders Keepers is back and there’s R1-million in cash to be won Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Hands off Zuma; arrest De Klerk’: Mngxitama and supporters praise Zuma outside ...
Zuma’s case postponed to June 8
X