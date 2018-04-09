World

Holocaust survivors sue publisher over Nazi-era books

09 April 2018 - 16:47 By afp
Nazi Swastika. File photo
Nazi Swastika. File photo
Image: SUPPLIED

Two Holocaust survivors and a Polish anti-Nazi resistance fighter have filed a lawsuit against the publisher of books praising Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in a civil case that the plaintiffs' lawyers said on Monday is the first of its kind in Poland.

The lawsuit against Katmar, a publisher based in the Baltic port city of Gdansk, focuses on two pro-Nazi propaganda books by Belgian Nazi collaborator and SS officer Leon Degrelle entitled The Age of Hitler 1, The Age of Hitler 2 and Hitler the Democrat.

Degrelle led Belgium's far-right Rex Party before the war, and then became a Nazi SS officer decorated by Hitler.

"The promotion of Nazism and Holocaust denial is a criminal offence in Poland, and in theory prosecutable in the criminal courts, but in practice public prosecutors fail to act effectively in the majority of cases," Wojciech Kozlowski, a lawyer with the Dentons global solicitors, told AFP.

"This is the first civil case of its kind ever brought in Poland," he said, adding that prosecutors had rejected a previous suit against the Katmar publications under an article in Poland's criminal code outlawing hate speech.

Launching a civil case means that courts have no choice but to deliberate it.

The plaintiffs argue that the Katmar publications authored by Degrelle can be regarded as pro-Nazi propaganda rather than a historical record because they do not contain a forward that would contextualise their content.

Israeli minister 'honoured' to be barred from Poland over Holocaust bill

Israel's education minister said on Monday he was "honoured" Poland had cancelled his visit to Warsaw this week because he refused to back off of ...
News
2 months ago

Neo-Nazi site moves to Google after GoDaddy dumps it

Neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer moved its domain registration to Google after hosting firm GoDaddy said it would sever ties with the site that ...
News
7 months ago

The lawsuit, filed on Friday in a Warsaw court under Articles 23 and 24 of the civil code, alleges that the Katmar publications violate the plaintiffs' rights, including their dignity as persons who suffered under the Nazi German regime in occupied Poland.

The publishers of a large range of historically-themed books in Poland, Katmar did not immediately respond when contacted by AFP by email on Monday.

The plaintiffs, who are all in their eighties and have declined to reveal their identities, want Katmar to stop selling and distributing the book by Degrelle, to publish apologies in the Polish press and to pay 40,000 zlotys (9,500 euros, $11,700) to charity.

One of the plaintiffs fought the Nazis in the doomed 1944 Warsaw Uprising while the two Holocaust survivors were both saved from the Warsaw Ghetto as children. Their family members were killed by the Nazis.

"The motivation behind my involvement in this case is to protect historical truth about Nazi crimes and to pass this truth on to the young generations of Poles," one of the plaintiffs said in a press release.

The plaintiffs are being represented by Dentons' Warsaw office on a pro bono basis with backing from The Lawfare Project, a legal think tank focused on anti-Semitic discrimination.

Most read

  1. Gotcha! Two police officers arrested for 'bribe' South Africa
  2. OUTA welcomes Denel board shakeup South Africa
  3. Board shakeup at arms manufacturer Denel South Africa
  4. US confirms top Isis commander in Afghanistan killed in airstrike World
  5. Finders Keepers is back and there’s R1-million in cash to be won Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Hands off Zuma; arrest De Klerk’: Mngxitama and supporters praise Zuma outside ...
Zuma’s case postponed to June 8
X