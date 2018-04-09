Holocaust survivors sue publisher over Nazi-era books

Two Holocaust survivors and a Polish anti-Nazi resistance fighter have filed a lawsuit against the publisher of books praising Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in a civil case that the plaintiffs' lawyers said on Monday is the first of its kind in Poland.

The lawsuit against Katmar, a publisher based in the Baltic port city of Gdansk, focuses on two pro-Nazi propaganda books by Belgian Nazi collaborator and SS officer Leon Degrelle entitled The Age of Hitler 1, The Age of Hitler 2 and Hitler the Democrat.

Degrelle led Belgium's far-right Rex Party before the war, and then became a Nazi SS officer decorated by Hitler.

"The promotion of Nazism and Holocaust denial is a criminal offence in Poland, and in theory prosecutable in the criminal courts, but in practice public prosecutors fail to act effectively in the majority of cases," Wojciech Kozlowski, a lawyer with the Dentons global solicitors, told AFP.

"This is the first civil case of its kind ever brought in Poland," he said, adding that prosecutors had rejected a previous suit against the Katmar publications under an article in Poland's criminal code outlawing hate speech.

Launching a civil case means that courts have no choice but to deliberate it.

The plaintiffs argue that the Katmar publications authored by Degrelle can be regarded as pro-Nazi propaganda rather than a historical record because they do not contain a forward that would contextualise their content.