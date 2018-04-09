Macron condemns Syria 'chemical attacks'

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Damascus of "chemical attacks" against civilians in the Syrian rebel enclave of Douma in a call with US leader Donald Trump Sunday, as international outrage mounts against the alleged use of the weapons.

The statement from the Elysee Palace said Macron "strongly condemned the chemical attacks on April 7 against the population of Douma".

It added that the two leaders shared information "confirming" the use of chemical weapons and would coordinate their efforts at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Monday.

Trump has warned there would be a "big price to pay" after Saturday's attack, as rebels began evacuating Douma, the last sliver they held of their one-time stronghold Eastern Ghouta, under a deal with Syria's regime.

"Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria," Trump wrote on Twitter, lashing out at Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Russia's Vladimir Putin, a key ally of the regime.