Russell Crowe 'divorce' auction sells R33-million worth of movie props

09 April 2018 - 06:15 By Reuters
Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for AFI

A Roman-style chariot, gold Rolex watch, leather jock strap and a 128-year-old violin that all belonged to Australian actor Russell Crowe have been sold in an auction that reaped in more than R33,689,600.

The auction titled 'The Art of Divorce' was held in Sydney on Saturday and attracted dozens of buyers and spectators. About 200 movie costumes, props from some of his most popular films, including Gladiator, Master and Commander, LA Confidential and The Insider, went under the hammer.

The auction was held on what would have been his 15th wedding anniversary with former wife Danielle Spencer and Crowe's 54th birthday.

Auction house Sotheby's reported many items sold for well above their estimated value, including a pair of metal cuffs the Oscar winner wore in Gladiator, which was valued at up to $1,535 but sold for $29,974. The replica chariot used in the 2000 film Gladiator sold for $49,907.

There were also some unusual items, including a fossil of a dinosaur-era reptile's skull, which was previously owned by U.S. actor Leonardo Dicaprio which sold for $60,886.

Crowe made an unexpected appearance during the auction, cheerfully welcoming would-be buyers. 

