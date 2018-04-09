'Sri Lanka's Got Talent' contestant knocks himself out during karate routine

In a widely circulated clip from Sri Lanka’s Got Talent, the 32-year-old contestant appeared to knock himself out while attempting to break a thick piece of slate with his skull, reported Huffington Post.

Not only did Deshappriya fail to break the boards over his head, the impact sent him tumbling backwards, landing hard on his back, CBS sports reported.

He was helped up by the crew, and the wobbly hopeful resumed his act, only to have it mercifully stopped by the judges who praised his courage and advanced him to the next round.