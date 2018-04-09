World

Stormy Daniels' attorney wants Trump questioned about hush money

09 April 2018 - 08:58 By Reuters
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels.
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels.
Image: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File photo

The lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with US President Donald Trump, filed court papers Sunday demanding that Trump submit to questions about the $130,000 hush money paid just before the 2016 presidential election.

The dispute centers on whether the agreement is valid and if the matter should be settled in open court or private arbitration.

Trump asserted to the press on Air Force One on Thursday that he did not know about the payment to keep the actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, quiet.

The White House has denied that Trump ever had sex with Clifford.

The actress said in a recent CBS "60 Minutes" interview that they had sex one time and she later felt threatened to sign the agreement.

Trump's lawyers are seeking $20 million in damages for Clifford's violations of the agreement.

Porn star's lawyer seeks to force Trump testimony

The lawyer for Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims to have had a one night stand with Donald Trump, said Wednesday he wants the president to ...
News
11 days ago

Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, who has said that he paid the $130,000 settlement money from his own pocket through a personal home equity loan, wants the dispute settled in private arbitration, as prescribed by the agreement.

Clifford's attorney, Michael Avenatti, said it should be settled in open court.

"If Mr. Trump did not supply the funds or did not even know about the funds, this would be another relevant fact demonstrating that he never consented to the settlement agreement," he said in the filing.

Spokesmen for Trump and Clifford were not immediately available for comment.

READ MORE

Porn star claims she was threatened to keep silent on Trump

A porn star who claims to have had sex with Donald Trump before he became US president has broken her silence, detailing how she allegedly spanked ...
News
14 days ago

Ex-Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her for sex

A Playboy model who says she had a months-long affair with Donald Trump a decade before his election as president told CNN that he tried to pay her ...
News
17 days ago

Porn star sues Trump over 'hush' deal

A porn star sued President Donald Trump on Tuesday to declare a "hush agreement" over their alleged affair invalid because he never signed it, ...
News
1 month ago

Trump lawyer says he paid $130,000 to porn star linked to president

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer told the New York Times Tuesday he paid $130,000 of his own money to a porn star who once said she had an ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Police open 46 inquest cases into Life Esidimeni patient deaths South Africa
  2. DA man to study transport planning with best minds in USA South Africa
  3. Syria blames Israel for deadly strikes on airbase World
  4. What’s the colour of love? South Africa
  5. Finders Keepers is back and there’s R1-million in cash to be won Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Hands off Zuma; arrest De Klerk’: Mngxitama and supporters praise Zuma outside ...
Zuma’s case postponed to June 8
X