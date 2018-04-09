World

Syria blames Israel for deadly strikes on airbase

09 April 2018 - 11:11 By afp
A member of Syrian forces of President Bashar al Assad stands guard as an Arabic writing that reads,
A member of Syrian forces of President Bashar al Assad stands guard as an Arabic writing that reads, "We will return, Ghouta" is seen in Jobar, eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria April 2, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syria and its Russian ally accused Israel on Monday of carrying out a deadly dawn bombing raid on a military airbase, as global outrage mounted over an alleged poison gas attack outside Damascus. 

US President Donald Trump and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron had vowed a strong response to the suspected chemical attack on the rebel-held town of Douma and the UN Security Council was expected to discuss the crisis later on Monday.

Syrian state media reported "several missiles" had hit the T-4 base in central Syria just before dawn on Monday. Washington and Paris denied any involvement, and Damascus later blamed Israel.

"The Israeli attack on the T-4 airport was carried out with F-15 aircraft that fired several missiles from above Lebanese territory," state news agency SANA reported, quoting a military source.

The Russian army also accused Israel, saying two Israeli F-15s had fired eight missiles at the base and that five were destroyed by air defence systems but three hit a western part of the facility.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the country's conflict, said 14 fighters had been killed, including Syrian army officers and Iranian forces.

Forces from regime backers Russia and Iran, as well as fighters from the Lebanese Hezbollah militia, are known to have a presence at the base, said Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman.

In Washington, a Pentagon spokesman denied it was involved, saying: "At this time, the Department of Defence is not conducting air strikes in Syria."

US forces a year ago fired a volley of cruise missiles at the government's Shayrat air base in retaliation for another suspected chemical attack in April 2017.

The Shayrat airport lies just 70 kilometres (45 miles) west of T-4, also known as the Tiyas base.

Syria says suspected US missiles fired at air base; Washington denies strike

Syrian state TV said there were casualties in what it said was a suspected US missile attack on a major air base in central Syria but the United ...
News
3 hours ago

Israeli warnings

French army spokesman Colonel Patrik Steiger also denied France carried out the strike, telling AFP: "It was not us."

A military spokeswoman for Israel, which has hit Syrian military positions several times in recent years, declined to comment.

Israel has repeatedly warned it will not accept its arch-foe Iran entrenching itself militarily in Syria.

In February, it accused Iranian forces at the T-4 base of sending a drone into Israeli territory. After targeting Iranian units in Syria in retaliation, an Israel F-16 was shot down by Syrian anti-aircraft fire in one of the conflict's most notable escalations.

Israel then carried out what it called "large-scale" raids on Syrian air defence systems and Iranian targets, which reportedly included T-4.

Nick Heras, an analyst at the Center for a New American Security, said Israel had a vested interest in bombing T-4.

"The Israelis, well aware of the importance of the T-4 base for Iran to apply strategic military pressure on Israel, would have ample reason to strike the base hard," he told AFP.

Lebanon's National News Agency on Monday said Israeli warplanes were flying near the country's border with Syria.

AFP's correspondent in eastern Lebanon said a plane could be heard flying towards Syrian border around 3:30 am local time (0030 GMT).

Trump had reacted with fury to Saturday's apparent chemical attack in Douma - the last rebel-held area of the onetime opposition enclave of Eastern Ghouta - lashing out at President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay," Trump warned on Sunday.

Syria and Moscow denounced the allegations as "fabrications" and warned against using them to justify military action.

Backed by Moscow, Assad has waged a seven-week assault to dislodged rebels from Eastern Ghouta.

The onslaught killed more than 1,700 civilians, displaced tens of thousands, and left Islamist rebels cornered in their last holdout of Douma, Ghouta's largest town.

Macron condemns Syria 'chemical attacks'

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Damascus of "chemical attacks" against civilians in the Syrian rebel enclave of Douma in a call with US ...
News
2 hours ago

Dead in the streets

Late Saturday, the White Helmets, which act as first responders in opposition-held areas of Syria, said "poisonous chlorine gas" had affected hundreds in Douma.

In a joint statement with the Syrian American Medical Society, the rescue force said at least 48 people had died, bearing symptoms consistent with exposure to toxic substances.

Footage posted by the White Helmets, which was not possible to verify, showed victims with yellowed skin crumpled on the ground and foaming at the mouth.

Relief workers inside Douma told AFP corpses still lay in the streets on Sunday and hospitals were teeming with dead and wounded.

After capturing most of Ghouta with a military assault, Syria and its ally Russia secured two negotiated withdrawals last month that saw 46,000 rebels and civilians evacuate.

After a preliminary deal for the third and final pocket of Douma, hundreds of civilians and fighters from the Jaish al-Islam faction left the town.

After days of talks and a respite from bombing, negotiations collapsed and strikes resumed on Friday, killing nearly 100 people, according to the Observatory.

On Sunday, state media announced a deal was agreed for Jaish al-Islam to leave Douma within 48 hours and release hostages it was holding.

Several buses of detainees arrived in Damascus overnight after having been freed by Jaish al-Islam, said state news agency SANA.

It said early on Monday that other buses carrying rebels and civilians had begun leaving Douma, in a parallel operation.

Moscow said some 8,000 fighters and 40,000 civilians would be bussed out and said that proved "no chemical weapons were used in this area".

A civilian committee from Douma participating in the talks confirmed the agreement but Jaish al-Islam has yet to comment.

READ MORE:

Dozens reported killed in suspected Syria gas attack; Damascus denies

A chemical attack on a rebel-held town in eastern Ghouta killed dozens of people, a medical relief organisation and a rescue service said, and ...
News
1 day ago

Trump agrees to keep US troops in Syria a "little longer" but wants out

President Donald Trump agreed in a National Security Council meeting on Tuesday to keep U.S. troops in Syria a little longer but wants them out ...
News
4 days ago

UN concerned for safety of thousands fleeing Syria's Ghouta

The United Nations said Tuesday it was "deeply concerned" over the safety of tens of thousands of civilians fleeing Syria's Eastern Ghouta as well as ...
News
19 days ago

Most read

  1. DA man to study transport planning with best minds in USA South Africa
  2. Syria blames Israel for deadly strikes on airbase World
  3. What’s the colour of love? South Africa
  4. 'Courageous conversations' necessary to fight racism at schools: former ... South Africa
  5. Finders Keepers is back and there’s R1-million in cash to be won Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Hands off Zuma; arrest De Klerk’: Mngxitama and supporters praise Zuma outside ...
Zuma’s case postponed to June 8
X