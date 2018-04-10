World

Cocaine 'flew through window and into my purse', claims woman after drug bust

10 April 2018 - 12:45 By TimesLIVE
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A woman who was arrested on drug possession charges last month in the United States, claimed the bag of cocaine police found on her 'flew into her purse'.  

According to WPLG Local 10 News in South Florida, Kennecia Posey, 26, was one of two passengers in a car that was swerving in the roadway when it was stopped by police.

During a search of the vehicle, the officer found cocaine and marijuana inside a purse Posey had on her lap.

While Posey admitted the marijuana was hers, she denied any knowledge of the cocaine.

"It's a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse," Posey said, according to the police report

She was charged with cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

Most read

  1. Driver charged with murder after fatal accident while allegedly under influence ... South Africa
  2. Pilot who foiled hijacking makes Commonwealth Games debut - at 79 World
  3. Tsoka unfazed by some unwelcoming SCA judges as ‘you cannot be loved by all ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'It wasn't Mama Winnie', says Stompie’s mother South Africa
  5. Finders Keepers is back and there’s R1-million in cash to be won Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Jerry Richardson told me he did it’, says Stompie’s mother
Police officer arrested and stripped of badge
X