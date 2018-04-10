Cocaine 'flew through window and into my purse', claims woman after drug bust

A woman who was arrested on drug possession charges last month in the United States, claimed the bag of cocaine police found on her 'flew into her purse'.

According to WPLG Local 10 News in South Florida, Kennecia Posey, 26, was one of two passengers in a car that was swerving in the roadway when it was stopped by police.

During a search of the vehicle, the officer found cocaine and marijuana inside a purse Posey had on her lap.

While Posey admitted the marijuana was hers, she denied any knowledge of the cocaine.

"It's a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse," Posey said, according to the police report

She was charged with cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.