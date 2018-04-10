Pilot who foiled hijacking makes Commonwealth Games debut - at 79

In 1974, Pitcairn was flying a Boeing 737 domestic CP Air flight carrying 120 passengers from Montreal when a hijacker armed with a knife made his move, repeatedly attacking a crew member and demanding they fly to Cyprus.

Fresh from training weeks earlier for just this type of emergency, Pitcairn kept his cool and attempted to confuse the attacker, convincing the agitated man that they needed to stop in the Canadian city of Saskatoon to refuel.

By the time they landed, the hijacker had given up on his plan and Pitcairn escorted him on to the tarmac and into the waiting hands of police. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

"I felt sorry for my crew, all of them were traumatised from that," Pitcairn said on Tuesday, reliving the incident.

"I wore it fairly well, but being captain of the airplane you have to, it's your job.

"The lady who was hurt by him, she never flew again. That's the tragic part of it, people lost their jobs over fear.

"I wish I could do it all over again and it not happen.

"The big thing is to get the airplane on the ground and take away the matter from the people, you've got to separate them (hijackers) from your passengers.

"We did all that and as a result we had a good ending."