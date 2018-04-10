Texas serial bombing victims appear not to be linked

The victims of the Austin serial bombing attacks that killed two people last month do not appear to have been linked, a US attorney said on Monday, adding that the bomber, who killed himself as police closed in, likely acted alone.

Bomber Mark Conditt, 23, an unemployed man from the Austin suburb of Pflugerville, died on March 21 after detonating a explosive device as police ran toward his vehicle in an Austin suburb.

"The investigation into motive and intent is ongoing. I have not seen information so far to believe that there is a common link between the victims," John Bash, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas, told a news conference.

Two African-American males were killed in the attacks that injured five people, including a Hispanic woman and two white men.

In a video confession found on his cellphone, Conditt detailed how he made seven bombs. Five exploded, one was recovered before it went off and a seventh he detonated that killed him.