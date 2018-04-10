World

WATCH | Couple use alligator for baby gender reveal

10 April 2018 - 14:16 By TimesLIVE

A couple in Louisiana in the US wanted to make their gender reveal party unique and special, so they added an alligator to the mix.

People have some creative ways to break the news to friends and family about the gender of their baby, but using an alligator might be taking it too far.

From ideas as simple as a tray full of blue cupcakes to using a Harry Potter inspired 'sorting hat', expectant parents are always looking for exciting ways to up the ante.

A Louisiana couple in the United States decided to add an alligator to the mix. They placed a ball in the animal’s mouth and broke it open, revealing a blue jelly that indicated that they were having a boy.

According to Naples Daily News,  Mike Kliebert is an alligator handler, trainer and tour guide. He who chose to use Sally, a beloved 60-year-old gator who has been in the family for five generations, for the great reveal. 

"My grandpa hatched her when she was an egg," Kliebert said. "She's a part of the family, so what could be better than having her help with the reveal?"

