WATCH | Passengers panic as runaway train rolls for 12km without engine

10 April 2018 - 16:29 By AFP, Reuters and TimesLIVE

A “ghastly” accident was narrowly avoided after 22 train coaches carrying some 1,000 passengers became detached from the engine and sped backwards for 12 kilometres before being stopped.

The runaway carriages in the eastern state of Odisha in India were brought to a shuddering halt by rocks placed on the tracks by railway staff. A spokesman for the railway ministry’s eastern division said none of about 1,000 passengers were injured in the incident Saturday night.

The railways has suspended several officials since the incident, and its chairman acknowledged that turning around the culture and image of a government behemoth that employed 1.3 million and ran around 22,000 trains daily was going to take time, despite the safety success seen in 2017/18.

Authorities believe that brakes applied when carriages are detached or attached to the engine were either incorrectly used or overlooked altogether.

“Something ghastly could have happened and it was averted by alert staff. Safety cannot be compromised,” spokesman JP Mishra said.

Indian Railways is in the midst of a $130 billion, five-year modernisation plan and is hiring nearly 90,000 people over the next few months to mainly fill positions left vacant by retirees.

According to Sky News, in February four elephants were killed after they were hit by a train travelling from Guwahati to Silchar. In November, 13 coaches of an express train derailed in the north of the country, killing three people and leaving another nine with injuries.

