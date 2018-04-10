WATCH | Passengers panic as runaway train rolls for 12km without engine

A “ghastly” accident was narrowly avoided after 22 train coaches carrying some 1,000 passengers became detached from the engine and sped backwards for 12 kilometres before being stopped.

The runaway carriages in the eastern state of Odisha in India were brought to a shuddering halt by rocks placed on the tracks by railway staff. A spokesman for the railway ministry’s eastern division said none of about 1,000 passengers were injured in the incident Saturday night.

The railways has suspended several officials since the incident, and its chairman acknowledged that turning around the culture and image of a government behemoth that employed 1.3 million and ran around 22,000 trains daily was going to take time, despite the safety success seen in 2017/18.