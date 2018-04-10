WATCH | Shocking! Motorcyclist jogs away from crash after car runs red light
10 April 2018 - 13:56
This motorcyclist revved up his engine and started driving forward after the light at his intersection turned green. However, a car ran a red light and crashed into the cars that surrounded him.
Shocking footage from a motorcyclist's helmet camera shows the moment he jogs away from a multi-vehicle crash in Texas in the United States.
In the undated video, the biker can be heard revving his engine before he starts driving toward the intersection. In the next moment a vehicle runs the red light, crashing into the cars ahead of him.
The motorcyclist is flung onto one of the vehicles and dragged across the road, but then suddenly leaps up and jogs away from the scene.