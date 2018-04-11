Direct clash between US, Russia in Syria unlikely: analysts

He suggested an attack would come from armed opposition groups supported by the US, "Kurdish fighters or non-American special services".

Alexey Malashenko, a specialist in the Syria conflict, said Washington and Moscow were more likely to remain engaged in a war of words.

"Moscow understands that a strike (against US forces) will bring about a response and it is not certain that Russia will emerge victorious from such a conflict," he told AFP.

"Russia risks losing allies such as Turkey or even Assad. There's only one thing for them to do -- stay still and puff out their cheeks."

But Malashenko said those in power in Moscow could be "unpredictable".

As early as mid-March, Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said Syrian rebels were preparing "provocations" involving chemical weapons in Eastern Ghouta, where Douma is located.

'Very, very dangerous'

In April 2017, Donald Trump ordered strikes on a military base in Syria in response to a gas attack blamed on the Syrian regime that killed more than 80 civilians.

The strikes provoked no more than protest from Moscow.

This year at least five Russians working for a private security firm in Syria were killed and dozens more injured in American strikes, but again the incident did not draw a military response from Moscow.

The Russian and US armies exchange information on Syria under agreements aimed at avoiding collisions between their planes or the accidental deaths of soldiers in strikes.

The battle for influence between Washington and Moscow is currently being played out in the UN, where both powers have proposed resolutions to investigate the alleged attack.