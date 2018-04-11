Divided UN fails to agree on response to Syria chemical weapons use

Russia and the United States failed Tuesday to win support at the UN Security Council for their rival proposals to investigate chemical weapons use in Syria as the threat of military action loomed large.

Russia vetoed a US-drafted resolution on setting up a panel to identify the perpetrators of toxic gas attacks after chemical weapons were allegedly used in the rebel-held town of Douma.

It was the 12th time that Russia has used its veto power at the council to block action targeting its Syrian ally.

The council voted two more times on draft texts put forward by Russia, but both measures failed to garner the nine votes required for adoption, laying bare divisions at the top UN body over Syria.