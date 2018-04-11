Mnuchin defends US call to slash support for development banks

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday defended budget proposals that would sharply cut or eliminate American support for multilateral aid agencies and programs.

The remarks in congressional testimony come a week before the World Bank and International Monetary Fund hold their Spring Meetings in Washington.

The Treasury Department in October rejected a World Bank request for a capital increase, calling instead for greater efficiency.

The department's budget request for the 2019 fiscal year, which begins in October, calls for cutting US contributions to a World Bank arm and other programs and organizations by nearly $400 million from 2017 levels.