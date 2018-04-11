US prosecution builds 'serial predator' case against Cosby

Since then, 60 women have accused the Emmy-winner of being a serial predator, alleging that he drugged and assaulted them over 40 years.

Cosby's first trial in Norristown, a Philadelphia suburb, ended in a hung jury in June last year, with a sequestered panel hopelessly deadlocked after six days of testimony and 52 hours of deliberations.

On Tuesday, Heidi Thomas, a mother of four from Colorado, took the stand on the second day of the retrial, the first of five additional accusers who have been allowed to testify a second time around.

Last time, Judge Steven O'Neill allowed just one additional accuser to speak for the prosecution and experts say his change of heart presents a much tougher challenge for the defense.

Thomas's testimony of being seemingly drugged -- a sole sip of alcohol that left her fuzzy, "feeling so, so sick" and unable to respond -- was striking for its similarities with Constand's allegations.

'Forcing himself'

At the time of her alleged assault in 1984, Thomas said she was an aspiring actress whose agent flew her out to Reno on an all-expenses paid trip after Cosby offered to mentor her.

But instead of a hotel, Thomas said she was driven to a private ranch out of town.

Cosby, she said, was initially "very kind and very personable," but seemed unimpressed with her acting, pressing her to sip a glass of wine and handing her a script about an intoxicated woman.

"I can tell you it was a sip," Thomas said. For the next four days, Thomas said she remembered only "little snapshots."

"I remember waking up on a bed," she added. "I had my clothes on. He did not. I was lying down and he was forcing himself in my mouth and I remember thinking I felt sick.

"He said 'your friend is going to come again' and I remember thinking 'how did I get here? This isn't what I'm here for,'" Thomas added.

She remembered nothing of the journey home and said there was no way she was going to tell her agency or her parents, asking herself instead whether she had been hallucinating and blaming herself.

Elegantly dressed with short gray hair, Thomas spoke clearly and confidently. Cosby turned his face away as she spoke, staring in the direction of the gallery at a 90-degree angle to the witness box.