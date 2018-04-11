A 15-year-old in Texas teenager landed in hot water and on national television – after he stole a church bus.

According to abc13‚ the teen’s shenanigans were broadcast on A&E’s hit show‚ Live PD.

The bus swerved and looked like it was going to roll several times‚ until it finally came to a stop – after hitting a police car.

Deputy Justin Cloud told NewsFix‚ “The bus door was locked and the other deputies grabbed the driver of the vehicle from the driver's side window and were able to put him in handcuffs and pull him out."

The teen is now facing charges of evading the police‚ and aggravated assault on a police officer. The church’s pastor‚ Jose Arteaga‚ is not pressing charges‚ telling khou11‚ "We’re going to have to present the video‚ to pray for the boy."

While nobody was hurt‚ the same cannot be said for several police cars‚ civilian vehicles and the bus itself.

According to Arteaga‚ it cost $2‚000 to get it out of the impound lot‚ and will take several thousand more to get it fixed.