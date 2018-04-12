Man killed, cooked neighbour’s 'noisy' dog then invited the owner for dinner

A South Korean farmer killed and cooked a neighbour’s barking dog before inviting its unsuspecting owner to join him for a dog-meat dinner, police said Wednesday, in a case that has sparked online outrage.

The 62-year-old unnamed man confessed to the crime after another neighbour tipped off the pet owner’s family. He claimed he was so irritated by the dog’s constant barking that he threw a stone at the two-year-old Welsh Corgi, resulting in the animal losing consciousness.

“Only after the dog passed out, he claims, he strangled the animal and cooked it,” a detective in the southern city of Pyeongtaek said.

“The man then invited his neighbours to share the meal, including the father of the dog-owning family“, he said.

Dog meat has long been a part of South Korean cuisine. But consumption has declined as South Koreans increasingly embrace the idea of dogs as pets instead of livestock, with eating them now something of a taboo among younger generations.

The case came to light when a daughter of the family this week published an online plea calling for public support to ensure that the offender be punished sternly. A petition has so far gained almost 15,000 signatures.